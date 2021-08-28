Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CSP 2.0 Patent Troll Datawing Backs Off

By Submitted by LeeLynx
slashdot.org
 8 days ago

The director of a tiny UK company has apologised after sending letters to businesses suggesting they had infringed his patents that he claimed covered an age-old web standard. Datawing Ltd sent a number of letters to small businesses this month claiming to own one UK and one US patent on CSP and its use of a nonce. After an initial wave of alarm and outrage on Twitter when the letters surfaced, The Register tracked down their author: a penitent William Coppock.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csp#Patents#Csp#Datawing Ltd#Register#Scriptlock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Businessslashdot.org

Amazon To Remove More Content That Violates Rules From Cloud Service

Amazon.com plans to take a more proactive approach to determine what types of content violate its cloud service policies, such as rules against promoting violence, and enforce its removal, according to two sources, a move likely to renew debate about how much power tech companies should have to restrict free speech. Over the coming months, Amazon will hire a small group of people in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division to develop expertise and work with outside researchers to monitor for future threats, one of the sources familiar with the matter said. It could turn Amazon, the leading cloud service provider worldwide with 40% market share according to research firm Gartner, into one of the world's most powerful arbiters of content allowed on the internet, experts say.
Technologyslashdot.org

FTC Bans Spyware Maker SpyFone, and Orders It To Notify Hacked Victims

The Federal Trade Commission has unanimously voted to ban the spyware maker SpyFone and its chief executive Scott Zuckerman from the surveillance industry, the first order of its kind, after the agency accused the company of harvesting mobile data on thousands of people and leaving it on the open internet. From a report:
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Tech patents

NEW YORK — A federal judge denied Chewy's motion to dismiss IBM's counterclaims alleging the pet supply website infringes on four of its patents related to formatting web databases and organizing hyperlinks. While several of the patents are directed towards an abstract idea, full claim construction is required to determine whether the patents are valid.
Technologyslashdot.org

Apple Shows Interest in RISC-V Chips, a Competitor To iPhones' Arm Tech

Apple wants to hire a programmer who knows about RISC-V, a processor technology that competes with the Arm designs that power iPhones, iPads and newer Macs. The company's interest emerged in a job posting for a "RISC-V high performance programmer" that Apple published Thursday. From a report:. It's not clear...
Businessslashdot.org

Take-Two Sues Enthusiasts Behind GTA Fan Projects Re3, ReVC

Take-Two Interactive has sued several programmers and enthusiasts said to be behind the popular re3 and reVC Grand Theft Auto fan projects. The lawsuit says that after the company filed a DMCA takedown notice to remove the projects from Github, the defendants filed a bad faith counter notice to have the content reinstated, thus triggering this copyright infringement lawsuit. "Defendants' source code projects, known as re3 and reVC, purport to have created a set of software files (which Defendants claim they 'reverse engineered' from the original Game software) that allow members of the public to play the Games on various hardware devices, but with so-called 'enhancements' and 'modifications' added by Defendants," the complaint reads (PDF). "Perhaps most notably, Defendants claim that their derivative GTA source code enables players to install and run the Games on multiple game platforms, including those on which the Games never have been released, such as the PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch." According to Take-Two, the defendants' conduct is willful and deliberate since they are well aware that they do not have the necessary rights to copy, adapt or distribute derivative GTA source code or the audiovisual elements of the games. The gaming giant adds that [defendant Angelo Papenhoff] publicly expressed concern that Take-Two would find out about the 're3' and 'reVC' projects.
Retailslashdot.org

QR Codes Replace Service Staff as Pandemic Spurs Automation in US

Any job that can be so easily displaced is not a job that required the attention of an independent, human agent in the first place. That person's time could have been much more profitably employed. But there's the rub. If the business is smart, it will use its freed-up human...
Technologybloomberglaw.com

Big Tech Backs SCOTUS Look at Patent Agency’s Challenge Rule

Verizon Services Corp. , Mylan Pharmaceutical Industry Co . and others want the U.S. Supreme Court to tell the Federal Circuit that companies can appeal certain tribunal decisions relying on a much-debated rule to deny patent challenges. Twelve companies, along with technology industry lobbying groups like the Software & Information...
Pittsburgh, PApennbizreport.com

PinMed issued two patents

The U.S. Patent Office recently issued PinMed, a Pittsburgh-based medical-device company, with two patents. The first patent is for two magnetic resonance (MR)-compatible solutions that are currently available only for research. One solution allows high-fidelity, wireless monitoring of 12-lead electrocardiogram, blood pressure, and pulse oximetry. The second solution provides external cardiac defibrillation and pacing. They offer unrestricted use throughout hospitals.
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Germany Halt The Use Of All COVID-19 Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims Germany halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks due safety concerns. There is no record of Germany suspending the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks. A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health told Check Your Fact the claim was inaccurate.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Dangerous Android malware is spreading — beware of text message scam

Cybersecurity researchers have found a text message scam affecting Android smartphone users with nasty malware known as FluBot, and it's reportedly spreading to various countries around the globe. The Android phishing scam has already branched out across Europe earlier this year, originally targeting users in Spain and spreading to the...
Cell PhonesZDNet

FTC orders SpyFone to delete all of its surveillance data

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has ordered the developer of the SpyFone spyware app to delete all data that has been collected. On September 1, the data watchdog said that SpyFone, together with the company's chief executive Scott Zuckerman, are now also banned from the surveillance business and they must delete any information illegally harvested -- as well as attempt to notify its victims.
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
Businessslashdot.org

25,000 $ Tesla is coming, in 2 years!

And it will not have any steering wheel. Sources who were at the meeting told Electrek that the CEO said Tesla was aiming to start production of the new $25,000 electric car in 2023. In his comments, Musk linked the release of the new Model 2 (not an official name)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy