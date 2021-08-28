GC Football: Hubbard 'beats the spread' in 35-7 victory over Waco Reicher Catholic

WACO -- Hubbard's Jags didn't know what to expect when they met TAPPS powerhouse Waco Reicher Catholic Friday in Waco.

They had never played a TAPPS school before and didn't know much about Reicher Catholic. They added the game to their schedule after last year's opening night opponent, Bartlett, dropped this year's opener late.

That meant Hubbard had to scramble to find a new opening night foe. The Hubbard kids didn't know much about Reicher Catholic -- just that the school was in Waco and had played for the D IIII Div. 2 Tapps state title and had lost to a Catholic school from Shiner.

And one more thing: The Jags knew Reicher was a 27-point favorite over Hubbard.

By the time the kids were on the bus headed home with a chicken dinner from Bush's Chicken, they were joking about their lopsided 35-7 win. There's nothing like fried chicken with a side of an opening night win.

"The boys were talking and saying how they wanted to 'cover the spread' joked Hubbard coach Roger Masters, whose kids surprised a lot of people when they reached the UIL playoffs last season after 18 players graduated in 2019.

"We knew they had played in the state title game," Masters said, "and they knew about the point spread."

The Hubbard kids also know how to win and took care of Reicher's Cougars, who scored on a busted play on a bubble screen to close to 14-7 in the first quarter and then watched Hubbard blow right by them.

The Jags scored 21 unanswered points in a 35-7 romp.

"We played really well," Masters said. "And we played really, really well on defense. After they scored their touchdown we didn't give up another first down until the end of the fourth quarter. Our defense played lights out."

Tailback Shelby Noppeney ran for two touchdowns, Colton Bailes caught a 17-yard TD pass from Kendon Johnson, and Johnson ran for two TDs in the fourth quarter to complete the romp.