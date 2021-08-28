Four possible virus deaths reported in Asotin County

Asotin County reported four possible COVID-19 fatalities Friday, although officials stressed that a formal determination on the cause of death hasn’t yet been made.

“All four had COVID when they passed, but we don’t report it as an official COVID death until we see the death certificate,” said Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury.

If the four deaths are determined to be caused by COVID-19, it would bring the countywide total to 39 since the pandemic began last year. That’s includes eight fatalities this month alone.

“It’s startling to me how quick and sudden this wave has been,” Woodbury said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community transmission rates for COVID-19 are currently in the red zone for every state in the nation — as well as every county in Idaho and Washington.

Many jurisdictions nationwide are reporting their highest infection rates since January, before the COVID-19 vaccines were widely available. That includes Washington, which Friday reported 4,267 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases.

That’s the state’s highest daily count since early January, and brings the total since the pandemic began to 550,988.

More than 186,000 new COVID cases were reported nationwide Friday, according to the CDC. Much of that surge is being driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported Friday that genetic sequencing of specimens collected from Lewis and Idaho county residents confirmed that they were the delta variant.

The district reported 80 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday, with no new deaths. That includes 34 new cases in Nez Perce County, 17 in Latah County, 13 in Clearwater County, and eight apiece in Idaho and Lewis counties.

Asotin County reported 31 new cases, Whitman County added 21 and Garfield County reported five.

Public Health – Idaho North Central District will host a walk-in clinic Monday for people who want to receive the Pfizer vaccine. That includes a first or second dose for anyone over 12 years of age, as well as a third booster shot for those who have weakened immune systems.

The clinic is located in Lewiston at 215 10th St. The walk-in hours are 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The booster shot is recommended for people who are being treated for cancer, those who are taking medication to suppress their immune system after receiving an organ transplant, or who have other conditions that suppress their immune system.

The district asks that people coming in for the booster shot provide proof of their prior vaccination. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

