Prince William County, VA

New Children's Books

Prince William County residents Lawanda D. Warthen, Ph.D. and Mr. Warren Morris have written two books due to be released in September 2021. Dr. Warthen’s book is titled He Looks Like Me, and is written from the perspective of a little girl named Sonja, who tells the story of the first African American Secretary of Defense, Lloyd James Austin III. Mr. Austin is a superb role model for both military and civilian Americans, and his life serves as an outstanding example for future generations. His story represents the melting pot of individuals from different races, backgrounds, and cultures who make up the U.S. Army and protect our freedoms.

