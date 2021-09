When history classes teach us about Abraham Lincoln, they usually cover the basics: He was a lawyer, statesman, 16th president of the United States, signed the Emancipation Proclamation, led the Union through the Civil War, and was assassinated at the Ford Theatre in D.C. Seems like a pretty good overview of one of the most important people in U.S. history. But, do they ever tell you much about what Lincoln was like outside of his national duties? Like what he liked to eat?