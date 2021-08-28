Cancel
John Prine

John Prine Tribute Night to be held

By Editorial
Mining Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG BAY — Powell Township presents John Prine Tribute Night as its 2021 Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 18. There is no admission charge to this event at Perkins Park. A 50/50 raffle will take place. Musicians scheduled to perform include Heather Evans, Tyler Dettloff, Mike Waite, Dennis Boe and more.

