John Prine Tribute Night to be held

September offers even more music and fun at the GMA in downtown Greenville. First on Sept 4, the Greenville Entertainment Series presents The Traveling Salvation Show - A Tribute to Neil Diamond. This up-tempo rock-oriented tribute to Neil Diamond will have you dancing and singing along to all of his classic hits. Then, on Sept 11, Johnny Rodriguez will fill the GMA with his Latin infused country sound. Hear #1 hits like You'll Always Come Back (to Hurting Me), Ridin' My Thumb to Mexico, and Just get up and Close the Door. Then on Sept 17, hear another County music superstar - John Conlee. During his career, he has charted 32 songs on Billboards Hot Country Song Charts including 7 #1 hits like Lady Lay Down, In My Eyes, and Backside of Thirty. For tickets and more information on each show, visit GMA Website.