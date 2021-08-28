Cancel
Sports

Paralympic coverage airs on NBC for the first time on Sunday

By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC's Olympics coverage has long been built on a foundation of human-interest stories and showcasing athletes' road to the Games. The same philosophies will apply to the coverage of Paralympics, which will air on the network for the first time. Sunday will mark the first time that Paralympics coverage will...

Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
