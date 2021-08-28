GC Football: Kerens rips Meridian 32-7 in opener

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer Kerens coach Ted Patton and his Bobcats opened the 2021 season on the road with a 32-7 win over Meridian.

MERIDIAN -- Don't worry about the youth movement at Kerens.

The Kerens Bobcats keep getting younger, but better.

Just look at what the Kerens kids in their season opener Friday night in Meridian, where the young weren't just restless, but in a hurry to get into the end zone.

Two freshmen and sophomore Brayden May combined to score five touchdowns to lead Kerens to a 32-7 opening night victory.

Nehemiah Massey and My'Kel Lattimore both started in Kerens' new backfield, and each scored twice.

Massey ignited the defense, scoring on a fumble recovery and on an interception, and Lattimore scored on a pair of touchdown runs as they each had a big night in their debut.

May also scored on a touchdown run in the runaway for the Bobcats, who will be at Blooming Grove next week to face the Golden Circle rival Lions.