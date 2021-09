The Kansas City Chiefs still have some adjustments they need to make to get down to their final roster for the 2021 season. It’s that time of year for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s time for the Chiefs to make some final cuts to get down to 53 players following the last pre-season game. With the roster adjustments, some careers will be launched, saved, or possibly ended, based on the decisions of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs’ front office.