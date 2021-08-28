Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Paralympic coverage airs on NBC for the first time on Sunday

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yrvt2_0bfXqWbk00

NBC s Olympics coverage has long been built on a foundation of human-interest stories and showcasing athletes' road to the Games. The same philosophies will apply to the coverage of Paralympics, which will air on the network for the first time.

Sunday will mark the first time that Paralympics coverage will air on the main NBC network and is part of 1,200 hours of programming airing across NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and digital properties. The Paralympics began in Tokyo on Aug. 24 and continues through Sept. 5.

NBC will have three weekend docu-follow series episodes which will show the stories and performances of athletes competing in Tokyo. Sunday's episode, which will air at 7 p.m. EDT, will feature U.S. team flagbearers Melissa Stockwell (triathlon) and Chuck Aoki (wheelchair rugby), along with swimmer Jessica Long.

NBC's Mark Levy, the SVP of Original Production and Creative, said the one-year delay of the Games due to coronavirus allowed them to be able to dive deeper into athletes' back stories.

“We really want our viewers to feel connected to the Paralympians. We want to give them a chance to care and cheer for them,” Levy said. “It’s our opportunity through the primetime shows to reach a lot of people and share these back stories.”

Long — who entered Tokyo with 23 career medals, including 13 gold — has had part of her story shown on Toyota ads that premiered earlier this year during the Super Bowl. Sunday, though, will allow viewers to see her visit to Russia for the first time in 2013 and meeting her birth mother for the first time.

Long was born with fibular hemimelia, a genetic abnormality which caused her lower legs to not develop properly. She was given up for adoption and was adopted at 13 months old. Her lower legs were amputated five months later.

Future episodes will show Long in competition, as well as how her Toyota ad has inspired people.

Stockwell is the first female American soldier to lose a limb in active combat when a roadside bomb exploded while she was leading a convoy in Iraq. She was also the first Iraq War veteran who qualified for the Paralympics in 2008.

Aoki and the wheelchair rugby team are looking to win gold after a tough loss to Australia in Rio in 2016.

The shows will also show swimmer Abbas Karimi, who is part of the six-member Paralympic Refugee Team

“To be able to showcase all these athletes with disabilities and the opportunity to create a dialogue, we’re hoping that people’s perceptions might change,” Levy said. “That’s really compelling for us and a real important reason why we’re sharing these stories.”

Levy is also hoping that people who watch Sunday will possibly tune in at some point to the 12 hours of daily coverage that is on NBCSN. NBC's other Paralympic docu-follow series will air on Sept. 4 and 5.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Stockwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Paralympic Games#Triathlon#Nbcsn#Olympic Channel#Paralympians#American#Paralympic Refugee Team#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsNPR

The Paralympics Finally Get To Prime Time

This week marks the start of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. And while the audience for the games is large, equal treatment for the athletes has taken time. It took until this year for the Paralympics to be covered on prime-time television and for Paralympians to be paid comparably to their Olympic counterparts.
SportsThe Guardian

Wider, stronger, longer: Channel 4’s coverage will break Paralympic record

When Channel 4’s coverage of the Paralympics begins on Tuesday viewers will be spoilt for choice, with more than 1,300 hours of events on offer, almost triple the coverage of the home Games in London 2012, and the broadcaster turning over its flagship channel to the Olympics for a staggering 17.5 hours each day.
NFLPosted by
TheWrap

Ratings: NBC Wins Sunday Gold With Tokyo Paralympics and Preseason NFL

NBC is warming up for regular Sunday pro-football ratings wins, last night airing a preseason NFL game after its Tokyo Paralympics. CBS and ABC battled it out for second place, with “Big Brother” vs. “Celebrity Family Feud.”. Due to the nature of live sports, the below early Nielsen numbers for...
Sportschatsports.com

Six-time major marathon winner Daniel Romanchuk grabs first Paralympic medal

Already a legend in the marathon community, Daniel Romanchuk won the first Paralympic medal of his career Sunday night with a gold medal on the track. As the first and only U.S. man – elite or wheelchair – to win the World Marathon Majors series title, and a reigning world champion on the track, Romanchuk had already made a name for himself but had yet to medal at the Paralympic Games.
Sportskslnewsradio.com

2020 Paralympics Roundup: Sitting volleyball, hand cycling, taekwondo

TOKYO (AP) — Lora Webster is five months pregnant and going for her fifth medal in sitting volleyball in her fifth Paralympics. This is the second Paralympics in which she’s been pregnant, and the third time during a competition. Webster and her American teammates face Brazil in the sitting volleyball...
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sunday’s sports on the air

7:55a.m. Formula 1 Racing Netherlands Grand Prix. ESPN2. 10a.m. NHRA Drag Racing Dodge//SRT U.S. Nationals. FS1. 12p.m. NHRA Drag Racing Dodge//SRT U.S. Nationals. KTVI. 12:30p.m. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series In It To Win It 200. FS1. 5p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500. NBCSN. BASEBALL. 12p.m. MLB Baseball...
Denver, COcoloradocommunitymedia.com

Gymnastic Olympians to visit Denver on Gold Over America Tour

The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will be making a stop in Denver on Oct. 3 at the Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. A news release describes the show as “a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular.” It features a crew of gymnastic dancers under eye-popping LED video screens. Headlining the show...
EnvironmentPopculture

Watch: Al Roker Hit With Big Wave During NBC's Hurricane Ida Live Coverage

Al Roker has a simple message for people who think he's too old to be out in the field reporting on Hurricane Ida: "Screw you." The NBC weatherman's well-being became a topic of concern on Twitter after he made his way down to New Orleans this weekend to report on the Category 4 storm tearing a similar path through Louisiana that Hurricane Katrina did 16 years ago.
SportsPopculture

Simone Biles Reveals if She Has Any Olympics Regrets From Tokyo 2021

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is reflecting on her recent controversial Olympics season. The 24-year-old decorated gymnast penned an emotional Instagram post looking back at recent events. Biles initially chose to not compete due to focusing on her mental and physical health but changed her mind later. Her initial decision sparked a backlash from sports fans, who considered Biles' decision selfish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy