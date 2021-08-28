Cancel
Olivares' HR, Perez's slam lift Royals over M's 8-7 in 12

By CHRIS TALBOTT - Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night. Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice after being called...

