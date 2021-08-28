And the winner of Arizona's No. 1 jersey is ... wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III

SB3 will be wearing No. 1. Veteran Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill III has earned the right to wear the No. 1 jersey for the Wildcats, his father posted on Facebook. Nine players were in the running for the number, which was to be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, workout attendance and on-field performance. First-year coach Jedd Fisch said it was possible two players could wear No. 1 – one on offense, one on defense – but Berryhill is the only known recipient.