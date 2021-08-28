Cancel
Russellville, AR

Blast from the Past

Courier News
Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Union Pacific Railroad’s restored 1939 Big Boy 4014 embarked on UP system excursion tours. The excursion route included running from North Little Rock to Van Buren and on to Kansas City. During the 2019 tour, Big Boy also stopped for a half hour in Russellville. Big Boy 4014 was scheduled to return to Arkansas this past week, steaming from Texarkana to Prescott on Wednesday and then from Prescott to North Little Rock on Thursday. The Arkansas tour wrapped up in Walnut Ridge on Friday.

