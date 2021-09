Here is a list of the best free open source text to speech converter software for Windows 11/10. Text to speech or TTS is no new technology and is used in a wide number of applications in modern times. It allows users to read digital text aloud in a computer voice. You can simply enter an input text, select a male or female voice, and then listen to it using a text to speech converter tool. Now, if you are looking for a free and open-source text-to-speech converter, this article is going to help you.