Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Why vaccinate?

Sun-Gazette
 8 days ago

Everyday life is a series of unexpected events. We hope and pray for the best outcome of each day, but sometimes we get the exact opposite. COVID-19 changed our lives in the blink of an eye. I remember questioning the virus and its ability to spread. I thought it would never reach Pennsylvania, let alone my hometown. It wasn’t until I had to wake up each morning and watch my teachers instruct from a webcam that I realized how much of a serious matter this was. As the days would pass, cases and number of deaths would rise. Not only was I fearful, but I was concerned for our future as well. The United States was starting to divide. The presidential candidates weren’t making matters any better by making masks a political debate. You were either a part of those who were masked or those who were unmasked, and I wondered why this was even a debate. People were and still are dying. Some of my friends would call COVID-19 a hoax and would make fun of me for wearing a mask, but I promoted that it was better to be safe than sorry. I was okay with being the “scared one” as long as I felt I was doing the world justice.

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcam#Penn State University#Track And Field#Covid#Pfizer#Northcentral Pa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy