Why vaccinate?

Everyday life is a series of unexpected events. We hope and pray for the best outcome of each day, but sometimes we get the exact opposite. COVID-19 changed our lives in the blink of an eye. I remember questioning the virus and its ability to spread. I thought it would never reach Pennsylvania, let alone my hometown. It wasn’t until I had to wake up each morning and watch my teachers instruct from a webcam that I realized how much of a serious matter this was. As the days would pass, cases and number of deaths would rise. Not only was I fearful, but I was concerned for our future as well. The United States was starting to divide. The presidential candidates weren’t making matters any better by making masks a political debate. You were either a part of those who were masked or those who were unmasked, and I wondered why this was even a debate. People were and still are dying. Some of my friends would call COVID-19 a hoax and would make fun of me for wearing a mask, but I promoted that it was better to be safe than sorry. I was okay with being the “scared one” as long as I felt I was doing the world justice.