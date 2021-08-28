Cancel
Cameron, WV

Cameron Earns Big Win Over West Greene on Its New Turf Field

Intelligencer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMERON — After an entire season of playing all of their home games at John Marshall in 2020, the Cameron football team had a homecoming to remember on Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Colson Wichterman threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, while the defense kept West Greene scoreless in the first and fourth quarters as Cameron earned a hard-fought 26-20 season-opening victory inside the newly turfed Dragon Stadium.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 1

Cameron, WV
John Marshall
Cameron
