Cameron Earns Big Win Over West Greene on Its New Turf Field
CAMERON — After an entire season of playing all of their home games at John Marshall in 2020, the Cameron football team had a homecoming to remember on Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Colson Wichterman threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, while the defense kept West Greene scoreless in the first and fourth quarters as Cameron earned a hard-fought 26-20 season-opening victory inside the newly turfed Dragon Stadium.www.theintelligencer.net
