FBI flash alert warns on OnePercent Group Ransomware attacks

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI shared info about OnePercent Group that has been actively targeting US organizations in ransomware attacks since at least November 2020. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published a flash alert about a threat actor known as OnePercent Group that has been actively targeting US organizations in ransomware attacks since at least November 2020.

