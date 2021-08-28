Cancel
Hulk could appear in Moon Knight and a photo serves as proof

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues its expansion both on the big screen and through Disney+. This year, from the hand of WandaVision the first episodic fictions began to be broadcast with great results such as the fiction that they headed Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, as well as Loki and the recent appearance of “What If…?”. In the future there will be even more productions among which stands out Moon Knight.

