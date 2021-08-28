Cancel
“Love Is in the Air”: what happened when Serkan found out that Eda is pregnant again – MAG.

 8 days ago

After the long-awaited wedding of Eda and Serkan, the landscaper will give her husband a big surprise: she is pregnant and, unlike what happened with Kiraz, this time she will be able to enjoy the growth of the baby. The capítulo 50 de “Love Is In the Air” (eleventh of its second season) begins with the protagonist revealing her status: “There is a little Bolat. Yours, mine and Kiraz “, dice.

