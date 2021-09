GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that 46-year-old Melissa Heyer was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for submitting false claims to the United States. Heyer was sentenced for submitting false claims to the United States, specifically for claiming to have worked hours on a government contract when she allegedly was not at work. Judge Russell also ordered Heyer to pay $107,300 in restitution. According to her plea agreement, Company A was a subcontractor for Company B, providing employees that performed national security duties for the Department of Defense (DOD). From January 2017 until March 2019, Heyer worked for Company A but was assigned on a day-to-day basis to work for the DOD on national security matters at...