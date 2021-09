Gamescom opening night is just a few short days away, and it seems that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be appearing during the festivities! Host Geoff Keighley confirmed as such in a new post on Twitter, stating that fans can expect to see "an announcement and world premiere new look" at the arcade throwback. This is obviously exciting news for fans of the TMNT, even if we don't know exactly when the new game is coming. Hopefully, the Gamescom coverage will include a release date announcement, but fans will just have to tune in on Wednesday to find out for themselves!