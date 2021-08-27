“Rescue distance”: Claudia Llosa provides details of the film that will be released soon on Netflix
"When I read the novel it was something very strong for me, because I had already worked on the issue of motherhood in my other films, and 'Distancia de salvage' talked about all these issues that I had already dealt with, but from a place that seemed to me very familiar, very everyday and at the same time very new. When I finished the book, it was in a matter of seconds that I started looking for Samanta's phone number ", Claudia Llosa told about her first approach to Schweblin's novel, whom she also did not know personally.
