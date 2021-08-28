LEGAL NOTICE BLAIR TOWNSHIP BO...

LEGAL NOTICE CEDAR HEDGE LAKE AQUATIC WEEDS SPECIAL ASSESSMENT PUBLIC HEARING Township of Green Lake Grand Traverse County, Michigan PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the township supervisor has prepared and filed in the office of the township clerk for public examination a special assessment roll covering all properties located on or with legal access to Cedar Hedge Lake and benefitted by the proposed chemical treatment of Cedar Hedge Lake for Eurasian Milfoil. The roll has been prepared for the purpose of assessing the costs as shown on the plans and estimate of costs on file with the township clerk. The roll is in the total amount of $23,000.00, per year for five (5) years, with a proposed annual special assessment of $225.05 for a full benefit down to $11.25 for a partial benefit, with additional years to be assessed as described below. For further information you are invited to examine the roll. The township board will meet at the Golden Fellowship Hall, at 9700 Riley Rd., Interlochen, Michigan on September 13, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. to review the special assessment roll, to consider any objections thereto, and to confirm the roll as submitted or revised or amended. The roll may be examined at the office of the township clerk at the township hall during regular business hours of regular business days until the time of the hearing and may be examined at the hearing. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment in writing, or may file his or her appearance and protest by letter before the hearing, and in that event, personal appearance shall not be required. The owner or any person having an interest in the real property who protests in writing at or before the hearing may file a written appeal of the special assessment with the State Tax Tribunal within 30 days after the special assessment roll is confirmed. After the public hearing, the township board may confirm the roll as submitted or as revised or amended; may provide for payment of special assessments with interest; and may provide by resolution for such other matters as are permitted by law with regard to special assessments for chemical treatment for Eurasian Milfoil. All interested persons are invited to be present at the hearing to submit comments. Green Lake Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed material being considered at the hearing, to individuals with disabilities at the hearing upon four daysÂ' notice to the township clerk. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the township at the address or telephone number listed below. ____________________________________ Judith L. Kramer, Township Clerk 9394 Tenth Street, Interlochen, MI Telephone: (231)276-9329 September 1, 3, 2021-2T572687.