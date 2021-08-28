Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LEGAL NOTICE BLAIR TOWNSHIP BO...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 8 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE BLAIR TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES Special Meeting SYNOPSIS OF MINUTES August 25, 2021 The special meeting of the Blair Township Board of Trustees was held at 12:00 p.m. on August 25, 2021 at the Blair Township Hall. Members present were Zeits, Fitzpatrick, Fleis, Kucera, Campbell, Blonshine and Wolfgang. The following business was conducted: Approved Terminate Contract with Operation Services Approved Adopt Resolution #2021-24 COVID sick leave Approved Hire Water/Sewer Operator Approved Set up of Water Loss Committee Adjournment at 12:23 PM The preceding is a synopsis. A full text of the minutes is available at the Township Hall during regular office hours. Cindy Wicksall Nicole Blonshine Deputy ClerkTownship Supervisor August 28, 2021-1T573046.

marketplace.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blair Township Hall#Campbell#Covid#Clerktownship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN...

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF GRAND TRAVERSE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate FILE NO. 21-63,386 DE Estate of Elzbieta Dudzik Date of birth: 11/12/1921 TO ALL CREDITORS:* NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Elzbieta Dudzik, died 10/26/2020. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Helen Rocca, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 280 Washington Street, Ste. 223, Traverse City, MI 49684 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. September 2, 2021 Sara C. Vyncke P70715Helen Rocca 126 East Front Street, Ste. 2273 West Lake Road Traverse City, MI 49684Cadillac, MI 49601 231-941-5000 September 4, 2021-1T573495.
Escambia County, FLWEAR

Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill censured at board meeting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill was censured at Thursday's Board of County Commissioners meeting. County Attorney Allison Rogers claims Underhill had threatened to ruin her reputation. Rogers submitted a statement regarding Underhill during the Commissioner's meeting. The formal statement from Court Attorney Rogers to the BOCC...
Carteret County, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Hammer, clerk to Carteret County Board of Commissioners, announces retirement

BEAUFORT — After more than six years, Rachel Hammer, clerk to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners, will retire from her position effective Tuesday, Nov. 30. The county announced her retirement in a release Tuesday afternoon. According to the release, Ms. Hammer served as a liaison between county residents and government and was responsible for preparing agendas for board meetings, gathering information for meeting agenda packets and notifying commissioners, staff, news media and the public of dates and times of board meetings.
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE CEDAR HEDGE LAKE ...

LEGAL NOTICE CEDAR HEDGE LAKE AQUATIC WEEDS SPECIAL ASSESSMENT PUBLIC HEARING Township of Green Lake Grand Traverse County, Michigan PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the township supervisor has prepared and filed in the office of the township clerk for public examination a special assessment roll covering all properties located on or with legal access to Cedar Hedge Lake and benefitted by the proposed chemical treatment of Cedar Hedge Lake for Eurasian Milfoil. The roll has been prepared for the purpose of assessing the costs as shown on the plans and estimate of costs on file with the township clerk. The roll is in the total amount of $23,000.00, per year for five (5) years, with a proposed annual special assessment of $225.05 for a full benefit down to $11.25 for a partial benefit, with additional years to be assessed as described below. For further information you are invited to examine the roll. The township board will meet at the Golden Fellowship Hall, at 9700 Riley Rd., Interlochen, Michigan on September 13, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. to review the special assessment roll, to consider any objections thereto, and to confirm the roll as submitted or revised or amended. The roll may be examined at the office of the township clerk at the township hall during regular business hours of regular business days until the time of the hearing and may be examined at the hearing. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment in writing, or may file his or her appearance and protest by letter before the hearing, and in that event, personal appearance shall not be required. The owner or any person having an interest in the real property who protests in writing at or before the hearing may file a written appeal of the special assessment with the State Tax Tribunal within 30 days after the special assessment roll is confirmed. After the public hearing, the township board may confirm the roll as submitted or as revised or amended; may provide for payment of special assessments with interest; and may provide by resolution for such other matters as are permitted by law with regard to special assessments for chemical treatment for Eurasian Milfoil. All interested persons are invited to be present at the hearing to submit comments. Green Lake Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed material being considered at the hearing, to individuals with disabilities at the hearing upon four daysÂ' notice to the township clerk. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the township at the address or telephone number listed below. ____________________________________ Judith L. Kramer, Township Clerk 9394 Tenth Street, Interlochen, MI Telephone: (231)276-9329 September 1, 3, 2021-2T572687.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE Traverse City Are...

LEGAL NOTICE Traverse City Area Public Schools Title VI/Indigenous Education Parent Committee The Traverse City Area Public Schools Title VI/Indigenous Education Parent Committee meetings will be held on the following Monday evenings from 6:00-7:00 p.m. September 13, 2021 - Annual Election of Officers November 8, 2021 February 14, 2022 March 14, 2022 - Annual Public Meeting June 13, 2022 - End of the Year Meeting Title VI parents and guardians will be given prior notice of the location for each meeting. The TCAPS Indigenous Education Parent Committee was established to provide input and assistance with the Indigenous Education Program. All parents and guardians of Native American students are encouraged to attend these informative meetings and to share their thoughts and opinions. Please contact Amber Ochoa at 231-933-5896 (office) or 231-499-2421 (cell) for more information. September 3, 4, 5, 2021-3T573034.
Christiansburg, VAmontcova.com

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Christiansburg Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM in the Council Chambers of the Christiansburg Town Hall, 100 E. Main Street, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comments concerning:. Amendments to the Planned Commercial...
Agriculturewashingtoncountyny.gov

Consolidated Agricultural District No. 7 30 day Legal Notice

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that Consolidated Agricultural District No. 7, consisting of 48,380.21 acres in the Towns of Fort Ann, Granville, Hartford and Kingsbury, County of Washington was first formed on May 26, 1974. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that under Section 303(a) of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the County is...
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE EAST BAY CHARTER ...

LEGAL NOTICE EAST BAY CHARTER TOWNSHIP Grand Traverse County, Michigan PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A Public Hearing will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, to set the 2022 Annual Budget for Emergency Services. At this Public Hearing the Board may vote to adopt the following: Grand Traverse County Community Police Officers: $162,724 MILLAGE RATE: .26 mills. East Bay Ambulance: $588,312 MILLAGE RATE: .94 mills. Metro Fire: $1,627,245 MILLAGE RATE: 2.60 mills. TOTAL: $2,378,281 MILLAGE RATE: 3.80 mills. PLEASE TAKE NOTE that copies of the proposed Emergency Services budget are available to review at the township office during regular business hours at 1965 N. Three Mile Road, Traverse City, MI 49696. It can also be viewed on the website: eastbaytwp.org. The office is open Monday-Thursday from 7:00AM to 5:30 PM. Closed Fridays and Holidays. Publish Date: August 22, 2021 Public Hearing Date: September 13, 2021 Notice of Adoption Date: _______________________________ August 22, 2021-1T572602.
PoliticsLongboat Observer

Strong mayor? Commission oversight? Committee examines charter options

On Monday, the city invited the public to share thoughts on potential revisions to a foundational document for the municipal government, encouraging residents to join in with the once-in-a-decade process of reviewing the city’s charter. In total, four people showed up to speak at this week’s meeting of the Charter...
Limerick, PAlimerickpa.org

TOWNSHIP NOTICE RE: AQUA SEWER RATE INCREASE PROPOSAL

This Township Notice is for all Limerick Township residents and businesses regarding Aqua's request to the Public Utility Commission for a sewer rate increase. Links to the Township notice, original letter from Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. proposing a rate change, and a report summarizing the sale of the sewer system is provided below:
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

New TC pot license rules taking shape

TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a new scoring rubric on the way to guide officials who grant nonmedical marijuana retail licenses in Traverse City. City commissioners will hear about progress on a replacement rubric Tuesday, a week after 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ruled the scoring method commissioners previously adopted didn’t comply with the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Ambiguity on COVID-19 protocols remains as schools approach first day

TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department released its finalized guidance for COVID-19 protocols to school districts ahead of the first day of class. Questions and uncertainty still remain, school administrators say. GT Health Department Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger and GT County Administrator Nate Alger sent out a...
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Keep politics out of public health decisions

We the undersigned are writing in support of Dr. Michael Collins, the medical director of the Grand Traverse County Health Department, and his concern for the recent Grand Traverse County commissioners’ resolution to disenfranchise our community health department. We also write in support of the Health Department of Northwest Michigan...
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

Lentych interviews for MSDHA top spot

TRAVERSE CITY — Tony Lentych is a candidate for the top job at the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The Traverse City Housing Commission executive director is one of five candidates interviewed for the spot, MSDHA Communications Director Katie Bach said. Lentych said he applied for the position just before...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Judge rules pot license limit is legal

TRAVERSE CITY — A split ruling in a lawsuit challenging Traverse City’s nonmedical marijuana ordinance may have settled questions about its legality, at least for now. State law allows the city to limit nonmedical marijuana retailers to four, even if it allows up to 13 medical marijuana sellers, 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power said Tuesday. He also found that limit doesn’t violate the due process rights of a handful of medical marijuana sellers looking to become nonmedical cannabis retailers.
Wyoming Statecchwyo.org

CCH response to GNR Medicaid Repayment Article

September 1, the Gillette News Record published an article discussing the $1,500,000 Medicaid repayment settlement CCH entered into with the State of Wyoming for the Summer Kids Program over billing the State's Medicaid program from 2015-2019. This announcement, discussion, and vote took place at the monthly board meeting on August, 26. CCH has also entered into a three year corporate integrity agreement. The Board of Trustees and CCH want to thank the State for bringing their concerns to our attention. The cooperation from CCH during the audit was something that was commended on by the State.
Traffickentnews.online

Stour Viaduct Gets Council Approval

A controversial new road between A28 and A291 Sturrry Hill, in Canterbury, has been approved last night by Kent County Council. The road will relieve pressure in the highly congested area which will include removing the level crossing which is an accident hotspot. The plans for a £30 million relief...
PoliticsWeirton Daily Times

Gov. Justice, legislative leaders address members of Chamber of Commerce

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and the top Republican majority leadership of the West Virginia Legislature went before the state’s business owners Thursday touting economic successes over the last six years and laying out new visions for the future of the state. Justice was the opening keynote speaker at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy