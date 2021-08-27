How to Set Up Custom Email Domains with iCloud Mail

This issue of TidBITS is a grab bag of topics large and small. If you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro suffering from a lack of sound during calls, Apple will fix it for free. In other Apple-related troubleshooting news, we’ve resolved the issue that caused some iCloud Mail users to miss recent TidBITS issues. The new 988 suicide prevention number in the US means many people will soon need to use full ten-digit numbers when making calls—Adam Engst explains how you can quickly find old seven-digit phone numbers in your iPhone contacts. Confused by a Chrome extension disappearing? Adam also tells you how to identify and fix corrupted Chrome extensions. Wrapping up the issue, Glenn Fleishman reviews the Chipolo ONE Spot item tracker, which uses Apple’s Find My network, and Josh Centers shares instructions for setting up a custom domain with the beta of iCloud Mail. Notable Mac app releases this week include Little Snitch 5.3 and Zoom 5.7.6.