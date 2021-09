MUNISING, MI – Charles William Mazzali, age 92, of Munising, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans, in Marquette. Services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021. Visitation will be at the Bowerman Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m., until 11:00 a.m., and his funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.