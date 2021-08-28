Cancel
UI honors Benoit with focus on campus safety

By Scott Jackson, Daily News staff writer
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 8 days ago
It’s been 10 years since 22-year-old University of Idaho student Katy Benoit was murdered outside her home just a few blocks from campus, and university leadership said in the time since, it has ratcheted up campus safety efforts across the board.

On Aug. 22, 2011, Benoit was shot 11 times by former UI professor Ernesto Bustamante, whom she used to date. Bustamante committed suicide in a nearby hotel room shortly after.

A memorial service attended by friends and family of Benoit was held on the UI campus Sunday near a marble bench shaded by trees and erected in her honor a handful of yards from the school’s Administration Building.

Retired UI music professor Bill Wharton, who tutored Benoit in cello since she was in elementary school, played a selection of songs that were important to her. Friends and family members also spoke of her life and legacy.

A part of that legacy, they said, was a renewed emphasis on campus safety at the UI — including naming the month of September the Katy Benoit Campus Safety Awareness Month. In addition to the Katy Benoit Safety Forum held on Sept. 16, the month will also feature a slate of programming dealing with alcohol and hazing education, bystander intervention training, and relationship violence, UI Dean of Students Blaine Eckles said.

“Katie wasn’t dealing with all those things, but we figured what better way to honor a wonderful young woman than by naming an entire month of safety after her as well, because she was a student here, and she was in one of our sororities,” Eckles said. “So that’s part of her legacy too, is educating future generations of Vandals.”

Eckles said other campus safety programs that have been put in place since Benoit’s death include suicide prevention campaigns; new violence prevention programming spearheaded by the UI Women’s Center; and the establishment of the Katy Benoit Safety Fund. Eckles said that fund takes in donations that directly supports violence education programming, as well as victims of violence — including helping them afford temporary housing if they need a safe place to stay.

The UI also doubled down on its Green Dot program, which teaches students how to effectively intervene when they see behavior that could indicate relationship abuse.

“Many times, when people see concerning relationships — they just don’t know what to do, they’re fearful for getting involved. So we’ve really upped our ability to engage students and understanding how you reach out for help,” Eckles said. “I tell students on a regular basis, ‘If you reach your hand out, there will be someone to reach back and take your hand.’”

While he’s proud of the efforts UI has taken in the decade since Benoit’s death, Eckles said campus safety education is an ongoing endeavor.

“We have a different generation of students that come in every single year needing to hear this information, and so we’re never done having those conversations,” he said. “I’m never done having a conversation about responsible decision making when it comes to alcohol, or hazing, or suicide awareness, because we know there’s always going to be an audience out there needing to listen and know that there’s support for them.”

Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
