ISHPEMING, MI – Donald Paul McCarthy, age 64, of Ishpeming, MI died May 23, 2021, at Doctors Hospital, of Augusta, due to pancreatic cancer. Following Don’s wishes, an Irish Wake will be held at the Rainbow Bar, on August 30th, at 1:00 PM in Ishpeming, MI. The family asks that you come with your best flannel and stories to share of him.