Florence Bessolo

CONCORD, MA / NEGAUNEE, MI – Florence (Paris) Bessolo, 88, entered eternal life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from loving Hospice care at Emerson Hospital, in Concord, MA. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, September 4th, at Koskey Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Van Damme officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 AM, until the start of services at 11:00 AM, at the Funeral Home on Saturday, and also at a luncheon immediately following services at the St. Paul School Gymnasium.