Ellie Simmonds has suggested the Tokyo Paralympics will be her last after finishing fifth in what is likely to be her final Games race.Simmonds is one of British para sport’s most recognisable athletes after bursting on to the scene in Beijing before going on to win eight medals including five golds across three Games before Tokyo.She carried the flag for Great Britain at the opening ceremony alongside John Stubbs.Simmonds previously finished fourth in the SB6 100m breaststroke and fifth in the SM6 200m individual medley, with 19-year-old teammate Maisie Summers-Newton claiming each of those titles.Her final race, the S6 400m...