Elon Musk's 'The Boring Company' plans to dig a transit tunnel that will make 'SpaceX guys teleport'

By Kajol Aikat
techgig.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusk, who is best known for his firms SpaceX and Tesla, believes that the solution would be subterranean tunnels where Teslas and electric autonomous cars will whiz through LA's traffic at speeds of up to 150 mph (240 km/h). His other company, the. Boring Company. , plans plans to dig...

Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Elon Musk Now Owns Less Than Half Of SpaceX’s Shares Reveal Filings

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) chief, Mr. Elon Musk, maintains absolute control of the company's decision-making powers, even though his shareholdings have slightly dropped over the past three years. Mr. Musk created the company in 2002 intending to develop reusable rockets for bringing down the costs of space exploration - a metric that, according to him, is crucial for enabling humans to colonize planets in the solar system. After its successes with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) crew and cargo deliveries to the International Space Station (ISS) and the Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX has garnered significant attention from investors, which has resulted in the company's equity value growing and alongside, slightly reducing Mr. Musk's shareholdings, which are held through a trust solely in his name.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk Claims He’s Surprisingly Close to Solving ‘One of the Hardest Technical Problems That’s Ever Existed’

Originally from South Africa, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is known by many as a founder of SpaceX and, subsequently, a co-founder of Tesla, previously known as Tesla Motors. Nevertheless, Musk started his entrepreneurial journey back in the late 1990s, co-founding and then selling a software company called Zip2 to Compaq Computer. Zip2 created, provided, and licensed online “city guide” software to newspaper companies — a little before Google made newspaper delivery obsolete, that is. It was at this point that Musk became a multimillionaire overnight.
CarsMaxim

The Tesla Roadster Is Coming in 2023, According to Elon Musk

Elon Musk says the second-generation Tesla Roadster will at long last arrive in 2023, a full six years after first being unveiled. The EV brand's CEO responded to a Twitter user who inquired into the status of what will be Tesla's highest-performing yet ever following the market debut of the 1,100-horsepower Model S Plaid.
Carsinsideevs.com

Report: Elon Musk Says $25K Car Coming In 2023, Maybe No Steering Wheel

We already knew Tesla was planning to follow through with its $25,000 compact car, but there were few details. When is it coming? What will it be called? Will it have the latest and greatest Tesla technology, or be watered down for affordability?. Some folks claim to have sources inside...
Economyteslarati.com

Tesla “Robo Van” will be a people carrier with a noble purpose

Tesla may already have a lot of projects on its plate, but the company still appears to be exploring other projects for its product lineup in the future. Among these is a “Robo Van” that’s optimized to transport people with disabilities, among others. References to the Tesla “Robo Van” were...
Engineering41nbc.com

Tech Byte: Tesla’s humanoid robots

Elon Musk isn’t settling for just space- he’s reaching for the stars again as he now wants to make human-like robots. This week’s Tech Byte takes a look at his latest project in the works. Tesla’s CEO thinks his latest idea is out of this world- Elon Musk says Tesla...
Economyteslarati.com

Elon Musk updates Tesla Cybertruck delivery target, hints at novel features

It appears that the Tesla Cybertruck’s customer deliveries will indeed see some notable delays, but the wait for the all-electric pickup truck would likely be worth it. This was highlighted by Elon Musk during a recent all-hands meeting with the Tesla team, as per information shared by several individuals familiar with the topics discussed in the event.
Loop, TXTechCrunch

Elon Musk’s Loop gets Autopilot — and an intruder

On June 21, the morning of the final day of the International Beauty Show, an “unauthorized vehicle” joined the system’s fleet of Tesla taxis underground, emails between the Loop’s operations manager and a Clark County official show. The emails were obtained by TechCrunch under public records laws. The emails provide...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

SpaceX will use ‘robot chopsticks’ to catch massive Starship rocket, Elon Musk says

SpaceX will attempt to catch a massive rocket using “robot chopsticks”, according to Elon Musk.The audacious plan could be carried out later this year during a major test of the Mars-bound Starship craft, which will see it blasted into orbit by a Super Heavy booster rocket.The so-called chopsticks refer to mechanical arms attached to SpaceX’s launch tower – named ‘Mechazilla’ by Mr Musk – which will help guide the booster rocket back down onto the pad.This system could eventually allow for rapid reusability and allow for multiple Starship launches in a single day, though chances of early success are...

