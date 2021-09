What happens to your life when your little brother becomes wildly famous? Better question: What happens to your life when your little brother and mother become wildly famous? When the sharp show business satire finally returns for a second season, Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) deal with all sorts of new hurdles and highs as their mother, Pat (Molly Shannon), becomes a hugely popular daytime talk show and their baby bro, Chase Dreams (Case Walker), attends NYU. "They went through all of last season being the other two," says co-creator Sarah Schneider. "This season, when they're the other two — again — they're a little bit more galvanized to take control of their lives. So we see them really clawing to stake a claim on their lives in this season." And in one episode this season, brace for perhaps the most absurd Hollywood party yet. "There's apparently a third Hadid sister whose face and body hadn't quite settled until just now," teases co-creator Chris Kelly. "[The Dubeks] attend an invite-only party to get a first look at the new Hadid face and body before she's released to the masses. The newest Hadid sister is standing in the center of the room under a sheet for the whole episode." Let the grand re-unveiling of The Other Two begin. —Dan Snierson.