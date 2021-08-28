Cancel
High School

The Blitz: Friday's high school football highlights (Aug. 27)

By 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill be updated as we receive results. • Zac Crews scored the game-winner on a 5-yard run with 3:15 to play and defending state champion Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan intercepted a pass in the end zone with less than 30 seconds to play as the Spartans nipped Billings West 22-19 in a rematch of last year's title game, also won by Sentinel. Crews threw TD passes of 21 and 38 yards to Drew Klumph as the Spartans entered the fourth quarter trailing 19-14. West rebounded from a 14-7 deficit with fourth-quarter TD passes by Isaiah Claunch of 48 yards to Seth Arnett and 55 to Taco Dowler, the latter with 8:01 to play.

406mtsports.com

East Helena cancels Friday football game at Columbia Falls due to COVID-19 protocols

EAST HELENA — East Helena has canceled its high school football game against Columbia Falls on Friday night due to COVID-19 issues at the school. Superintendent Dan Rispens announced the cancellation Tuesday in a letter to parents outlining COVID-19 issues in the district. Rispens also said in the letter that the district recently changed its protocols to require students to learn remotely for two weeks if they've had close contact with someone who has tested positive; remote learners are not allowed to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports.
406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel's Tanner Klumph, Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May take top spots at Missoula Coaches Invite

MISSOULA — Heading into the high school cross country season, there were some major questions surrounding the top Class AA teams in Missoula. Notably, how would the Missoula Hellgate girls rebuild after graduating Sage Brooks and Anna Kendrick and how will the team look after a tight finish for second as a team? Can the Missoula Sentinel boys repeat last season's glory and claim the top spot again? Will the Hellgate boys catch their crosstown rival after a close call in 2020?

