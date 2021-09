With the high of last week’s victory wearing off, it was another test this week on whether the Whitecaps could in fact continue to play the game they demonstrated in the game against RSL. Hopes were high after a resounding victory, but the first half of the game left a lot to be desired. The Whitecaps looked uncreative and never showed any real threat towards the opposition net so a look at the drawing board during half was necessary. Whatever was discussed in there must have done the trick, as the Whitecaps came back into the game a renewed team and managed to get a comeback victory against the newest MLS side.