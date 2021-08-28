Cancel
tvN Premieres Countryside Romance Hometown Cha Cha Cha This Weekend with Shin Mina, Kim Sun Ho, and Lee Sang Yi

By ockoala
Cover picture for the articleIn the past few years my only crack drama addictions have all been in the tvN Sat-Sun time slot, with Crash Landing on You segueing into It’s Okay to Not be Okay then Start-up and most recently Vincenzo. It’s probably a combination of COVID watching habits and also that it airs on the weekend which allows me that addiction to live watch. I’m hoping Hometown Cha Cha Cha premiering this Saturday brings that connection back, a drama that needn’t be good or great only that it really charms me for some reason. I like that this is a drama where no one will be complaining about the acting as leads Kim Sun Ho, Shin Mina, and Lee Sang Yi have rarely gotten any flack in the acting skills department. This is a drama really about the story, does it have stickiness, will the viewers connect with the characters and their predicaments and predilections. I think so, the long preview was quite lovely and it seems that Kim Sun Ho’s character is going to be Han Ji Pyeong from Start-up being the bestest best boy to all the denizens of the countryside town as the heart of the drama. I dig it!

