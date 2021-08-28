Cancel
'The Ultimate Surfer' Cast's Hot Shots Score A Perfect 10!

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a total shubie and wanna channel your inner wave rider?? Now's your chance to live vicariously through these smokin' hot athletes -- the cast of the hit show, "The Ultimate Surfer"!!. If you haven't seen the new ABC series -- produced by Dana White -- it's a competition...

Related
Lemoore, CARaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Monday: New ABC series will pick ‘The Ultimate Surfer’

The Ultimate Surfer (10 p.m., ABC) - In this new competition series, 14 up-and-coming surfers arrive at the World Surf League’s state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, where they will train and live together while competing to win a $100,000 prize and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the series with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel serving as commentators. Eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater is the lead consultant and also serves as a special correspondent on the series premiere. The Surf Ranch uses Kelly Slater’s human-made wave technology.
Entertainmentsurfer.com

What’s It Like To Compete On “The Ultimate Surfer”?

Koa Smith is a globe-trotting swell chaser known for his prowess in heavy barrels at Pipeline, Teahupo’o, and Skeleton Bay. Just absolutely terrifying waves. So, how does competing on “The Ultimate Surfer” compare? According to Smith, “It was the most intense competition that I’ve ever done…there were moments where I was shaking and almost blacking out with nerves.”
NFLPosted by
Distractify

'The Ultimate Surfer' Was Filmed at This State-of-the-Art Surf Ranch

ABC's latest reality TV show, The Ultimate Surfer, challenges 14 extreme athletes to demonstrate how well they can ride the waves, elbow out the kooks, and pour all their might into winning the prestigious competition and the $100,000 cash prize. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Ultimate Surfer promises hours worth of unparalleled entertainment — and a healthy dose of intrigue. So, where was the show filmed?
NFLrealitytitbit.com

Where is The Ultimate Surfer filmed? ABC filming location revealed!

The Ultimate Surfer will bring together some of the best up-and-coming surfers in the world, but some viewers may wonder where it’s filmed. Contestants will train and live together while they compete for the ultimate prize – $100k and three wildcard spots on the WSL Championship Tour. Seven men and...
Hermosa Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Hermosa Beach surfer gets her shot at reality TV and $100,000

Bruna Zaun admits she never watches reality television. But the chance to take on the Surf Ranch, an artificial wave near Fresno created by 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater? That was a rare opportunity she couldn’t pass up. Zaun, who is originally from Brazil but has called the South...
SportsDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ on ABC, Where Waxheads Compete On The Wave And With Each Other

The Ultimate Surfer (ABC) is a competitive reality-style outing that pits 14 seasoned surfers’ prodigious talents on the wave against their skills in alliance-building and interpersonal drama-phoning — you know, that connective tissue of the reality genre that a show’s central conceit hangs on. Here, that conceit is surfing, and all the thrills and spills that entails; the winners take home a stack of cash and a chance to compete on the World Surf League circuit.
NFLBoston Herald

ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ a test of skill and psyche

In addition to some nifty surfing action, viewers of “The Ultimate Surfer” will also become acquainted with a state-of-the-art surfing facility that produces the perfect wave each time. So perfect, in fact, that one might say they’re tubular. Premiering Monday and Tuesday, on ABC, the eight-episode hourlong series brings together...
Swimming & SurfingGear Patrol

Watch the World’s Best Surfers at the Rip Curl WSL Finals

For some of us, summer is synonymous with surfing and even if you don’t spend your weekends barreling waves you can’t deny it’s fun to watch. If you didn’t get your fair share of surfing this summer don’t worry you can watch one of the most exciting events all year. For the first time in the history of the World Surf League Championship Tour, the 2021 World Champion will be decided by a one-day, winner-take-all event. Sound exciting? We think so.
MLStvseriesfinale.com

48 Hours, The Ultimate Surfer, MLS Soccer, NASCAR

Saturday, August 28, 2021 ratings — New Episodes: (none). Sports: MLS Soccer and NASCAR. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Black-ish, The Ultimate Surfer, LEGO Masters, Dateline NBC, NCIS: New Orleans, SWAT, and 48 Hours. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Ratings: Fantasy Island and Ultimate Surfer Eye Lows, AGT Leads Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fantasy Island this Tuesday drew 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, marking its lowest numbers in four outings. Opening Fox’s night, LEGO Masters (1.4 mil/0.4) dipped to match its demo low. NBC’s America’s Got Talent (7 mil/0.7) dipped in the demo week-to-week yet still topped Tuesday in that measure, while easily delivering the night’s biggest audience. College Bowl (2.5 mil/0.3) hit a demo low. Elsewhere: THE CW | Stargirl (680K/0.1, read recap) and Supergirl (570K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.6 mil/0.6) slipped to season lows, while The Ultimate Surfer (1.2 mil/0.2) posted its lowest numbers in four outings. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.
