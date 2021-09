MACON, Ga. (Sept. 2, 2021) – The Point University football team opened its 2021 season Thursday evening, traveling to Macon, Georgia, to face NCAA Division I opponent Mercer, and fell to the Bears 69-0. The Skyhawks went three and out in their first possession of the night but prevented the Bears from scoring in their opening possession after a Justin Jackson interception. The Skyhawks were unable to keep the momentum of Jackson's interception going, as they went three-and-out once again, and the Bears answered by scoring their first touchdown of the night with 9:40 left in the quarter.