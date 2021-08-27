Cancel
49ers WR/KR Richie James Expected To Miss At Least Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery

By Jonathan Comeaux
nfltraderumors.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Adam Schefter, 49ers WR/KR Richie James requires knee surgery and is expected to miss at least six weeks. It’s an unfortunate injury for James and the 49ers just a couple of weeks before the regular season. James, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in...

