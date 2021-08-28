Cancel
Opinion: Column: “Enough Already”

By Kenneth B. Lourie
 8 days ago

As my late mother would have suggested after reading four consecutive weeks of Kenny's column being on the same subject: the second degree burns on my feet, I am finally moving on. Though my feet and mobility have not entirely returned to normal, I am nonetheless finished with this arc and am returning to my regular subject: cancer.

