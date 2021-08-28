Cancel
Movies

Addison Rae Is 'So Proud' of Kourtney Kardashian's Cameo in 'He's All That'

By Edduin Carvajal
Amomama
 8 days ago

Although Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian’s friendship has raised some eyebrows, the TikTok star recently shared how proud she was of Kardashian’s cameo in her new film.

The first time most of us heard about Addison Rae was probably in 2020 when she shot to stardom on TikTok by performing dances and lip-sync trends – the usual.

Her career as a TikToker started in mid-2019, though, and by that October, she had already reached one million followers. Shortly after, she dropped out of Louisiana State University to become a full-time content creator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gb7mN_0bfXbnzE00

After moving to Los Angeles in December 2019, Rae’s career skyrocketed. She signed with a talent agency and launched some merchandise collections, her music career, and a Spotify-exclusive podcast.

All her hard work has paid off as Forbes announced last year that she was TikTok’s highest-earning content creator. Apart from that, Rae made headlines in March 2020 for becoming Kourtney Kardashian’s friend.

The two met thanks to Kardashian’s son, Mason. Since he had a crush on Rae, Kardashian surprised him by inviting Rae over to meet him.

After that, the TikToker just “stuck around” and started doing different activities with the “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star, including appearing on the reality show.

If that wasn’t enough, Rae landed the leading role in the upcoming Netflix film “He’s All That,” a remake of 1999’s “She’s All That” and pulled strings so that Kardashian could appear in the film too.

Bryce Hall shared his thoughts on [Rae’s] rumored relationship with Omer Fedi.

During an interview with David Spade on the “Jimmy Kimmel Show,” Rae revealed that a few roles had not been cast yet, and the movie’s producer told her one of her friends could appear.

Rae recommended Kardashian, and she got the job. Rae said working with her friend was “incredible” as she “really did her part” and studied her lines. The TikTok star added:

“She was nervous too, and so was I, but we worked together, read our lines together as much as we could, and she went in there and did her thing. I'm so proud of her."

Rae was in the headlines earlier this month after her ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall shared his thoughts on her rumored relationship with musician Omer Fedi.

Although Hall didn’t sound too convinced that Rae and Fedi were actually dating, he admitted to being happy for her finding somebody else and moving on.

