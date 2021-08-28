Cancel
James City County, VA

4108 Rochambeau Dr, James City County, VA 23188

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnique style and setting, this contemporary home sits on 2.53 acres, and was designed by renowned Architect, Carlton Abbott. This home has clean lines and a well defined floor plan. This property is zoned agricultural, A1. The home features high ceilings and offers an abundance of natural lighting, it has two large bedrooms and two baths, an oversized Dining Room, and an Open Loft Area. There is an additional 200+/- square feet of unfinished space for craft room, artist studio or work shop. Passive Solar is another nice feature of this home. This is 1248 square feet is for you to imagine the possibilities.

