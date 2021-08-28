Is bad language considered sin?

Mankind's Great Problem : Sin - what to do! 1) Recognize our own sin: Isaiah 53:6 "All we like sheep have gone astray: we have turned everyone to his own way: and the Lord hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all." Romans 3:23 "For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God." 2) Realize there are consequences for our sin: Romans 6:23 "For the wages of sin is death." Hebrews 9:27 "And as it is appointed unto man once to die, but after this the judgment." 3) Recognize God's forgiveness for our sin: Romans 6:23 ". . ."the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord." John 8:24 Jesus said"for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins." What will you dowhat have you done about your sin? John 3:36 "He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: he that believeth not the Son shall not see life: but the wrath of God abideth on him." Contact info: Faith Independent Baptist Church 501 E. South St. Ontario, WI 54651 Pastor Mike Gjefle: (608)337-4295 Bill Krueger: (608)317-0518 Isaac Gjefle: (920)342-5559.