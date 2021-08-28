Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Is bad language considered sin?

By Billy Graham
Brunswick News
 8 days ago

I am shocked to hear the deplorable language used by the majority of people these days whether in business meetings, on television, or in the classroom. Does the Bible address cursing, and does God consider it sin?. — B.L. Dear B.L.: A reporter once asked several people to describe sin....

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Billy Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Ephesians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is the End Times upon us?

To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for...
ReligionPosted by
Mashed

Does The Bible Say It's A Sin To Eat Meat?

Sales of plant-based foods are booming in the United States, achieving the incredible figure of $7 billion, according to Livekindly. And while that may be due, at least in part, to the many health benefits they offer (via Everyday Health), there is also internal conflict for some when it comes to the morality of eating meat. Although one might assume that a definitive answer regarding whether or not eating meat is an actual sin can be found in The Bible, the obvious source for clarification among practicing Christians, the answer is far from forthcoming.
Tennisprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Vaccination conflict interrupts friendship

I moved to a new state two years ago. My neighbor and I have become friendly and have visited in each other's houses. A few weeks ago, she plainly informed me that she would not be inviting my husband and me into her house, nor would she come into our house because my adult son is not vaccinated against COVID.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Getting old might be better than you think

It’s funny how we marvel at man-made items, but walk right past the flowers, trees, grass, etc. and don’t take notice. It’s almost as if we have become immune to them. I have always loved sunsets. I probably have 2000+ pictures of sunsets on my phone. I can’t bring myself to delete any of them because every one of them is so unique.
ReligionWinona Daily News

Mankinds Great Problem : Sin

Mankind's Great Problem : Sin - what to do! 1) Recognize our own sin: Isaiah 53:6 "All we like sheep have gone astray: we have turned everyone to his own way: and the Lord hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all." Romans 3:23 "For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God." 2) Realize there are consequences for our sin: Romans 6:23 "For the wages of sin is death." Hebrews 9:27 "And as it is appointed unto man once to die, but after this the judgment." 3) Recognize God's forgiveness for our sin: Romans 6:23 ". . ."the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord." John 8:24 Jesus said"for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins." What will you dowhat have you done about your sin? John 3:36 "He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: he that believeth not the Son shall not see life: but the wrath of God abideth on him." Contact info: Faith Independent Baptist Church 501 E. South St. Ontario, WI 54651 Pastor Mike Gjefle: (608)337-4295 Bill Krueger: (608)317-0518 Isaac Gjefle: (920)342-5559.
ReligionOzona Stockman

Sin For Us

“For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” 2 Corinthians 5:21 This is probably one of the most amazing verses in all of the Bible because it tells us so many things about salvation. It tells us that God made Jesus to be sin for us. This means that on the cross, Jesus literally became our sin. Jesus did no sin (He was perfect…
ReligionBrunswick News

Choices are demonstrated throughout the Bible

I have suddenly been thrust into being a parent to three teenagers. Growing up myself, I never struggled too much with making good decisions. My challenge today is trying to help my children understand the consequences that will come by making bad choices. — T.C. Dear T.C.: Lessons about making...
ReligionBrunswick News

God accepts all those who repent and turn from sin

Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails?. Dear L.G.: The love of God is so great that man has difficulty accepting His supreme sacrifice designed to redeem the human race. But there is one thing God’s love cannot do. It cannot forgive the unrepentant sinner. The human race is called on throughout the Bible to repent of sin and rebellion and return to God.
ReligionBrunswick News

God has opened up the door to mankind

Why do some say that organized religion is actually a bad thing?. Dear R.B.: A social media site once tried to develop a program “Religion of Individualism.” A British comedian targeted this trend in a short film called “How to Start a Religion.” Just a few years ago, a tech company began developing “How to Redesign a Religion.” Branding everything these days is big business and advertisers have not left religion out of the boom.
Victorville, CAVictorville Daily Press

On Religion: Sin slows you down

When I think of running a race with perseverance, Cliff Young comes to mind. Who is Cliff Young? An Australian sheepherder and potato farmer, of course! In 1983, Australia began hosting what was, at the time, the most grueling footrace on Earth: A seven-day, 543-mile ultra-marathon stretching from Sydney to Melbourne. That’s like running from Victorville to Sacramento, hanging a left and running 85 miles to San Francisco, then topping it all off by running back-to-back marathons around the city.
ReligionBrunswick News

True spirituality is about the pursuit of Christ

Many people consider themselves to be spiritual, but what actually does that mean? There are many forms of “spirituality” in the world. Are they all valid and equal? I guess we must each make up our mind in regards to that, but I would hope our desire would ultimately be to discover what is true.
ReligionRuidoso News

Message of James is work in faith

“Faith without works is dead!” These powerful words from the book of James and the rich example of authentic Christian witness they help define provide a powerful statement for our modern age. A Christian may boast of faith all they want, but if the expressed faith is not put into action, such faith is worthless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy