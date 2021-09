The Department of Health and Human Services officials told CBS News that some Afghan refugee children who were evacuated are arriving to the U.S. without family members. Roughly 34 Afghan children were labeled as unaccompanied minors and some were sent to HHS-run shelters for undocumented migrant youth. In a statement, HHS said it is working […] The post Some Afghan Refugee Children Arriving Alone in the U.S. appeared first on Documented.