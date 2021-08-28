Shreveport Woman Arrested for Weeklong Crime Spree

48-year-old Albert Johnson of Lafayette is behind bars after the contractor allegedly left a home remodel undone after he was paid $14,200 for the job. This has been a case that St. Landry Parish Sheriff's detectives have been working since a complaint was brought to their attention on February 23, 2020. Investigators say the victim entered into a contractual agreement with Johnson, who owns Alliance Covenant Painting, LLC. According to a press release, Johnson received his first payment on September 19th, 2019, and began working on the remodel the next day. But, as Johnson continued to get paid for labor and materials, his work allegedly became sporadic, last working on the home on December 20, 2019 and not completing the remodel.