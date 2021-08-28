Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Woman Arrested for Weeklong Crime Spree

By Erin McCarty
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 8 days ago
Shreveport police have caught up with a middle aged woman who has allegedly been on a crime spree. 50-year-old April Wright faces several robbery charges. She is accused of holding up at least 4 local stores in just a week. She is accused of holding up the Circle K on Shreveport Barksdale Highway, the Family Dollar and Subway Sandwich Shop on Greenwood Road and High Fashion on Greenwood Road. All of these robberies happened over the past week.

