Shreveport Woman Arrested for Weeklong Crime Spree
Shreveport police have caught up with a middle aged woman who has allegedly been on a crime spree. 50-year-old April Wright faces several robbery charges. She is accused of holding up at least 4 local stores in just a week. She is accused of holding up the Circle K on Shreveport Barksdale Highway, the Family Dollar and Subway Sandwich Shop on Greenwood Road and High Fashion on Greenwood Road. All of these robberies happened over the past week.kpel965.com
