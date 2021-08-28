Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

More info needed on Freeman suspension

By Julian Eure
Daily Advance
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth City City Council voted this week to place City Manager Montre Freeman on administrative leave with pay, but so far they’ve said nothing about the reasons why. Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton came the closest, confirming on the record Friday that Freeman is on suspension because he’s being investigated. But Walton declined to provide the reasons for the probe, referring a Daily Advance reporter to the city’s personnel attorney who earlier in the week declined to confirm an investigation is taking place.

