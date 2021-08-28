Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

VALERIE SCHULTZ: A prayer by any other name

By VALERIE SCHULTZ For The Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs any person of faith can confirm, a loving relationship with God requires a healthy slice of time and effort. I admit up front that I am not great at this relationship: I do not spend enough time on God. I get busy. I get distracted. I forget. Prayer is often far down on my to-do list.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
St. Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is the End Times upon us?

To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for...
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
Religionarcamax.com

Why do so many able-bodied Americans refuse to work?

Q: I would like to see our nation repent this Labor Day. It is embarrassing to see how many Americans who are able-bodied refuse to work. Surely, this is going to end up in a disaster. – R.W. A: Jesus had a great deal to say about labor (work). He...
Religionpraisedc.com

Masking in church – is it a sign you don’t trust God?

Today, during Sunday Joy, host Ronnette Rollins discusses with listeners the topic of wearing masks in church. In particular, religious leaders, preachers and pastors discouraging their members from wearing masks in church. It’s disturbing to see video clips posted on social media of church services where the preacher is telling people not to wear masks in church. Some even making false claims that wearing masks in church means you don’t trust God. Back in July, Nashville Pastor of Global Vision Bible Church, Greg Locke, told his congregation that he would kick out anyone who shows up to church wearing a mask. What are your thoughts? Do you agree that wearing a mask is a sign you don’t trust God? Or do you think that these preachers are preaching against Christian principles by encouraging members to defy the CDC? Comment your thoughts below!
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

Cross Words: Joyful in Christ

Do you ever just take a moment to thank God for your salvation?. We tend to forget the magnitude of God’s work in our lives. But we rarely forget about our cares in this world. It’s hard for us to go a single day without considering how we might satisfy our fleshly desires. Why? Because we love this world.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Getting old might be better than you think

It’s funny how we marvel at man-made items, but walk right past the flowers, trees, grass, etc. and don’t take notice. It’s almost as if we have become immune to them. I have always loved sunsets. I probably have 2000+ pictures of sunsets on my phone. I can’t bring myself to delete any of them because every one of them is so unique.
Lynchburg, VAWashington Times

After scandals, is evangelical Christianity’s image damaged?

The sudden Aug. 27 termination of National Religious Broadcasters chief spokesman Dan Darling has focused attention on how evangelical Christianity is perceived in an increasingly secular culture. Not long ago, evangelists such as the late Billy Graham could fill large stadiums where non-believers felt comfortable hearing an appeal to embrace...
Religionsportswar.com

Prayers

There are a lot of folks out there who seem genuinely concerned that the -- DJ Golf 08/24/2021 12:17PM. I had a new one this morning.... asking me if I wanted to become a -- HokieSignGuy 08/24/2021 2:09PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...
ReligionNorth Platte Telegraph

From the pulpit: Prayer is no last resort

I have often heard the expression, “There’s nothing left to do but pray.” In a world consumed by violent military coups, a global pandemic and social unrest, is there nothing left to do but pray, or is it that we need to embrace the wondrous opportunity to pray?. Prayer in...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Serving others in the name of Jesus

Earlier this summer, I participated in my first mission trip, and to say it left an impression is an understatement. On June 19, 21 high school students and six adults left Rochester for a life-changing adventure on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Many of the youth didn’t know each other before the trip since they came from at least three different Catholic churches in town. Some of the adults didn’t know each other, either, but we all knew we were participating in a shared mission of changing — or at least improving — the lives of some deserving people.
Religionelizabethton.com

We should never be too busy to pray

Dear Rev. Graham: I saw a family praying before their meal in a restaurant. My friends who were with me scoffed and said it was an insincere display. Why are some so skeptical of an outward expression of faith in God? — P.F. Dear P.F.: The Bible says that we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy