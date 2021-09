SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some students may have dread coming back to school, but then there are those who never thought they would be on campus again. Trisha Leong from Malaysia and Jonas Junnior from Belém, in the Brazilian state of Pará, are from different parts of the world, yet they still have a few things in common. For starters, they are graduate students. Leong is studying communications and Junnior is pursuing a master’s degree in computer science.