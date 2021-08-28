Donna Mae Michaelson

View more in
Minot, ND
Celebrities|Posted byABC News
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC's 'Today' show, dies at 87
Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died
South Bend, IN|Posted byABC News
Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially fathers -- twice over.
Environment|Posted byABC News
Biden to survey Ida storm damage in hard-hit New York, New Jersey
After touring storm damage from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana on Friday, President Joe Biden will next travel to the Northeast, the White House said.
Advocacy|Posted byABC News
'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to felony charge for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The man seen sporting a Viking helmet and fur vest during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count related to his participation in the riot.
Texas State|Posted byThe Associated Press
Origin story of the Texas law that could upend Roe v. Wade
The road to a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state, sidestepping for now the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, began in a town called Waskom, population 1,600. The Supreme Court’s decision this past week not to interfere with the state’s strict abortion law, provoked...
Afghanistan|Posted byThe Associated Press
Taliban resume some flights, press assault on final holdout
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers resumed some domestic passenger flights to and from Kabul on Sunday, as the religious militia’s fighters stepped up an assault on the last remaining pocket of resistance being led by fighters opposed to their rule. The anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir province, north of...
POTUS|Posted byThe Hill
Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
Texas State|Posted byThe Associated Press
Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Business|Posted byCNN
Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash
New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Sports|Posted byThe Associated Press
Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga
TOKYO (AP) — The final act of the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came Sunday, almost eight years to the day after the Japanese capital was awarded the Games. The Paralympics ended a 13-day run in a colorful, circus-like ceremony at the National Stadium overseen by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito. The Olympics closed almost a month ago.
