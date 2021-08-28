Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Sheridan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Arthur, western Cherry, Grant, northwestern Hooker, Garden and southeastern Sheridan Counties through 200 AM MDT At 113 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles southwest of Medicine Lake to near Hyannis to 6 miles north of Oshkosh. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Hyannis, Medicine Lake, Whitman, Ashby, Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Speckel Meir Lake, Duluth, Dogtown Flats, Dipping Vat Meadow, Swede Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Intersection of Highway 61 and Survey Valley Road, Richardson Lake, Mumper, Bourquim Hill, Indian Hill, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River and Adams Flats. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 118 and 125. Highway 2 between mile markers 121 and 168. Highway 61 between mile markers 138 and 222. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH