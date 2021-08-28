REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PROFESSIONAL GRANT ADMINISTRATION SERVICES FEDERAL FISCAL YEAR 2019 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION PROJECT CONTRACT # …

REGULAR BOARD OF SUPERVISORS’ MEETING. The Board of Supervisors (“Board”) of the Amelia Concourse Community Development District (“District”) will hold a public hearing on September 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at the Amelia Concourse Amenity Center located at 85200 Amaryllis Court, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034, for the purpose of hearing comments and objections on the adoption of the proposed budget (“Proposed Budget”) of the District for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022 (“Fiscal Year 2021/2022”). A regular board meeting of the District will also be held at that time where the Board may consider any other business that may properly come before it. Just prior to the regular board meeting an audit committee meeting will be held for the purpose of reviewing and ranking proposals for audit services. Copies of the agendas and Proposed Budget may be obtained at the offices of the District Manager, Governmental Management Services, LLC, 475 West Town Place, Suite 114, St. Augustine, Florida 32092, (904) 940-5850 (“District Manager’s Office”), during normal business hours, or by visiting the District’s website at http://ameliaconcoursecdd.com/.