REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PROFESSIONAL GRANT ADMINISTRATION SERVICES FEDERAL FISCAL YEAR 2019 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION PROJECT CONTRACT # …

washingtoncounty.news
 8 days ago

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PROFESSIONAL GRANT ADMINISTRATION SERVICES FEDERAL FISCAL YEAR 2019 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION PROJECT. REQUEST FOR PROFESSIONAL GRANT ADMINISTRATION SERVICES. I. PURPOSE:. A. The City of Vernon, in accordance with 2 CFR 200, Rule 73c-23, and applicable Florida Statutes is requesting proposals from qualified individuals or...

www.washingtoncounty.news

Comments / 0

State
Florida State
