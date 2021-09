WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University football team isn’t far removed from being one of the most prolific offenses in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Hornets feel they have a lot of people who can help them get back to their prior level of excellence. SU averaged an ODAC-best 40.8 points and 502 yards per game (second) in 2018 and ranked second again in yards per game in 2019 (431.1) But the Hornets fell to 29.1 ppg in 2019 (fifth), then dropped down even more this spring with 18.4 points per game and 283.8 yards per game (both sixth in the ODAC).